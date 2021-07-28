This Is How Much Oprah's Island Estate In Washington State Sold For

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey bought a beautiful 7,303-square-foot home on Orcas Island, Washington in 2018. Three years later, the estate sold for millions of dollars, according to KOMO.

Jen Cameron, the buyer's agent, told the news station the sale of the Madroneagle closed on Tuesday (July 27). How much did the property sell for? Reports say $14 million.

Winfrey purchased the 40-acre property for $8.25 million, meaning she may have gotten quite the return.

"It's unclear whether the icon herself actually ever visited the property, as at the time of sale Windermere confirmed it was purchased as an investment property," reporters wrote.

The home comes with five bedrooms, four baths, and nearly 3,000 feet of waterfront. Inside the home are impressive wood finishes and several amenities. There's also an Asian garden, trails, a shop, a sauna, a pond, and a stream on the property. Since it's on an island, that means plenty of beach to take in.

Click here to see a photo gallery of this scenic property.