This Is How Much Oprah's Island Estate In Washington State Sold For

By Zuri Anderson

July 28, 2021

Oprah Winfrey speaks during Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour on March 07, 2020, in Denver, Colorado.
Photo: Getty Images

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey bought a beautiful 7,303-square-foot home on Orcas Island, Washington in 2018. Three years later, the estate sold for millions of dollars, according to KOMO.

Jen Cameron, the buyer's agent, told the news station the sale of the Madroneagle closed on Tuesday (July 27). How much did the property sell for? Reports say $14 million.

Winfrey purchased the 40-acre property for $8.25 million, meaning she may have gotten quite the return.

"It's unclear whether the icon herself actually ever visited the property, as at the time of sale Windermere confirmed it was purchased as an investment property," reporters wrote.

The home comes with five bedrooms, four baths, and nearly 3,000 feet of waterfront. Inside the home are impressive wood finishes and several amenities. There's also an Asian garden, trails, a shop, a sauna, a pond, and a stream on the property. Since it's on an island, that means plenty of beach to take in.

Click here to see a photo gallery of this scenic property.

Winfrey currently resides at her single-story estate in Monteceito, California, a 3,517-square-foot house built in 1919 and previously owned by Jeff Bridges.

The icon has been busy with multiple projects lately, including a series on mental health and a collaborative docuseries about Black hair with Tracee Ellis Ross.

