Watch Tim McGraw Try World Record Setter's 'Hula Hoop Football Challenge'

Tim McGraw took to social media to show fans that he’s up for a challenge.

The country giant can throw a football through a hula hoop — while blindfolded.

He credited Getti Kehayova with the idea. Kehayova is a Guinness World Record setter for the largest hula hoop spun. The hula hoop trainer shared McGraw’s video, gushing that it’s “SO COOL” that McGraw took on her “hula hoop football challenge! I am honored!”

Guinness World Records shows that Kehayova set the record for the largest hula hoop spun on November 2, 2018. The hoop was 5.188 meters — or 17 feet and .25 inches — in diameter.