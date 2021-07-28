Watch Tim McGraw Try World Record Setter's 'Hula Hoop Football Challenge'

By Kelly Fisher

July 28, 2021

2019 CMA Music Festival - Day 3
Photo: Getty Images

Tim McGraw took to social media to show fans that he’s up for a challenge.

The country giant can throw a football through a hula hoop — while blindfolded.

He credited Getti Kehayova with the idea. Kehayova is a Guinness World Record setter for the largest hula hoop spun. The hula hoop trainer shared McGraw’s video, gushing that it’s “SO COOL” that McGraw took on her “hula hoop football challenge! I am honored!”

Guinness World Records shows that Kehayova set the record for the largest hula hoop spun on November 2, 2018. The hoop was 5.188 meters — or 17 feet and .25 inches — in diameter.

“I grew up in the circus with my sister and our parents, traveling all over the world performing as acrobats,” Kehayova told Guinness World Records in 2019. She added, of the record-setting hoop: “It was quite painful because the hula hoop is pretty heavy, so every time that revolution and spin comes around and it touches every part of your body, it kind of feels like a punch up against your body."

McGraw may not have grown up in the circus, but he was certainly up for the challenge of spiraling of football through a hoop. He just “had to try to channel” Tom Brady, and admitted “…what you don’t see is the 3 tries it took 😂”

Watch the impressive throw here:

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.