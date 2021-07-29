7-Year-Old Girl From Viral Video Goes On To Win Olympic Silver

By Dave Basner

July 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

When most people get famous because of a viral video, it usually becomes their only claim to fame - they just go on to live a normal life and occasionally get recognized on the street for their internet infamy, however that is not at all the case for one girl.

In 2015, when she was 7, Rayssa Leal starred in a video where, while dressed in a fairy costume, she nailed a skateboarding trick. The clip went viral, thanks in part to skateboarding legend Tony Hawk sharing it on Twitter with the caption, "I don't know anything about this but it's awesome: a fairytale heelflip in Brazil by #RayssaLeal."

Well Leal is now living a fairy tale because she just won at the Olympics. Rayssa, who is currently 13 years old, took home the silver for Brazil in Olympic women's street skateboarding.

After the event, she told reporters how she got to be an Olympic medalist saying, "It's not right to think while you have to study you can't go and skateboard because skate is for boys. I didn't listen to that kind of message. My parents have always been with me, with my first championship and following up on that I went forward. I really think skateboarding is for everyone." 

She understands though she is still young, adding, "I want to go on with being a little girl that I am, having fun with my friends. I don't want to have too many responsibilities right now. I just want to be a lovely, lively little girl that I am for the whole Brazil."

Leal has a lot of people watching her now - her Instagram boasts six million followers. You can be one of them here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About 7-Year-Old Girl From Viral Video Goes On To Win Olympic Silver

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.