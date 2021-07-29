7-Year-Old Girl From Viral Video Goes On To Win Olympic Silver

Well Leal is now living a fairy tale because she just won at the Olympics. Rayssa, who is currently 13 years old, took home the silver for Brazil in Olympic women's street skateboarding.

After the event, she told reporters how she got to be an Olympic medalist saying, "It's not right to think while you have to study you can't go and skateboard because skate is for boys. I didn't listen to that kind of message. My parents have always been with me, with my first championship and following up on that I went forward. I really think skateboarding is for everyone."

She understands though she is still young, adding, "I want to go on with being a little girl that I am, having fun with my friends. I don't want to have too many responsibilities right now. I just want to be a lovely, lively little girl that I am for the whole Brazil."