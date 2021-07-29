Amazon's First Electric Delivery Vehicles Hit Michigan Streets

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Amazon electric delivery vehicles are officially on Michigan's roadways.

According to WDIV 4, there are currently three vehicles out on the road in the state. Staff is currently getting trained on how to properly use the new in-vehicle systems in Oakland, Macomb and Genesee counties.

The switch over to electric delivery vehicles came as a part of 'The Climate Pledge,' Amazon's commitment to being net-zero carbon across its business by 2040. In light of the pledge, they purchased 100,000 custom electric vans.

The vehicles are being used in a couple of different cities around the U.S. In a news release, Ross Rachey, Director of Amazon's Global Fleet and Products, said, "We're loving the enthusiasm from customers so far—from the photos we see online to the car fans who stop our drivers for a first-hand look at the vehicle."

Amazon partnered with Rivian, an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company, to create a "first-of-its-kind all-electric delivery vehicle."

The news release also states that Rivian Founder and CEO, RJ Scaringe, said, "Rivian's purpose is to deliver products that the world didn't already have, to redefine expectations through the application of technology and innovation."

The current vehicles that are out on the streets were built at the Rivian Engineering Center in Plymouth.

