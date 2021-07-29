Arizona Opens First Lottery Drive-Thru

By Ginny Reese

July 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

You can now redeem and buy lottery tickets from the comfort of your car in Arizona. The state has opened its first drive-thru for buying lottery tickets, reported KVOA News 4.

So where can you get in on the action?

The new lottery drive-thru is open in Tucson. The new office is located at 2955 East Grant Road, which is near Country Club Road.

If you want to go inside, the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the drive-thru line is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Arizona's Lottery website states:

"Citing the need to enhance player experiences, the Arizona Lottery has moved its Tucson office to 2955 E. Grant Rd., where a more spacious office and lobby serve Southern Arizona residents who need to claim prizes or wish to purchase a diverse selection of lottery tickets. The new location also features the state’s first Lottery “Drive Thru,” for customers seeking the convenience of redeeming tickets or purchasing games all from the comfort of their cars."

Lottery players can redeem up to 15 tickets form the drive-thru line, or up to a total of $599. Players can also buy lottery tickets from the drive-thru window.

Click here for more information.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.