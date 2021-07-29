Atlanta News Anchor Jovita Moore Diagnosed With Aggressive Brain Cancer

WSB-TV reported today (July 29) that veteran news anchor Jovita Moore has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Jovita underwent surgery in April of this year after doctors found two small masses on her brain. The doctors discovered that the masses on her brain were cancerous and Jovita was diagnosed with glioblastoma.

Glioblastoma is a malignant tumor that affects the brain or spine. Doctors say it is an aggressive cancer and currently, there is no cure for it, just treatments to slow it down.

WSB-TV reported that Jovita has felt the love and prayers from people all across the country. The Atlanta news channel wrote,

"She is grateful for all the support and asks that you stay positive as she continues to focus on her health, her treatments and her family. Jovita is tough and ready for this fight."

Jovita's surgeon, Dr. Edjah Nduom, said her next steps are to undergo radiation and chemotherapy to slow the cancer’s growth.

Jovita has been with WSB-TV since 1998 and has received several Emmy Awards during her years there.

If you are interested in supporting Jovita, she asks that you consider donating to two organizations that are important to her, Our House Atlanta and The National brain Tumor Society.