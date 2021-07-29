Britney Spears' Ex Manager Leaks Alleged Voicemails About Conservatorship

Britney Spears has always wanted out of her 13-year conservatorship.

On Tuesday (July 27), the pop entertainer’s former manager, Sam Lufti, shared a number of old voicemails from Spears, where she can be heard fighting to end the conservatorship shortly after it started. "I want out of this conservatorship," she says in a message from 2009, which was accompanied with a never-before-seen photo of Spears holding her son, Sean Preston. "I've been blackmailed by visitation with my babies by the conservatorship. I’m confined, restrained and stripped of my civil rights. And I demand the state of California to review this case because I feel it’s illegal. Bye."

Lufti told Page Six that he “has leaked them in the past,” but reposting them on his Instagram has garnered even more attention due to Spears’ pushback on the legal arrangement. "They were all left on my phone," he told the celebrity gossip outlet. Lufit was Spears' handler from 2007 to 2008 and blamed for her breakdown by her family.

In another voicemail, which featured another rare photo of Spears holding both sons, Preston and Jayden James, the singer said that her father, Jamie Spears, was using her children as collateral against her. "I'm calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship that my father has threatened me several times, that you know, he’ll take my children away," she says in the message. "I just want to be guaranteed that everything will be fine with the process and that you guys are taking care of everything, that things will stay the same as far as my custodial time."

In the caption, Lufti declared that these calls cost him a lot. "There was never anyone on the inside that would help," he wrote. "These calls are to my phone, these calls cost me a ton of money in court, tarnished my name further but also tore my soul apart, I had no idea where to turn, no one was listening no one seemed to care. I can’t believe nothing has changed. She will never get those years back, her children were robbed of a huge chunk of history with their mother."

While Lufti is trying to help Spears' case, he can't get too close. In June 2019, he was handed another restraining order that prevents him from having contact with the singer or her family for five years. In the meantime, the entertainer's new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, is doing his part to fight the arrangement. Spears and her legal team have filed legal documents requesting CPA Jason Rubin take over Jamie’s position. If approved, Rubin would be in control of Britney's entire estate, as well as be given power of attorney over the singer's health care and real estate portfolio.