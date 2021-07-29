Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes After TikTok Is Criticized As Too 'Sexy'
By Emily Lee
July 29, 2021
Candace Cameron Bure apologized to her Instagram followers after one of her recent posts faced criticism. In the short video, Bure lip-syncs along to 'Jealous Girl' by Lana Del Rey while holding up her bible. "When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit," she wrote alongside the clip.
For those who don't know, the lyrics of 'Jealous Girl'—"Baby I'm a gangster, too. And it takes two to tango/You don't wanna' dance with me, dance with me/Honey, I'm in love with you if you don't feel the same,/Boy, you don't wanna' mess with me, mess with me"—have become a popular voiceover on TikTok. Bure attempted to apply the trend to her religious views, however, many of her fans felt the video didn't work. Some even called the video "too sexy" and "too seductive" to relay the message of the Holy Spirit.
“I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video. And I usually don’t apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I’m sorry,” the Fuller House star said in a follow-up video. “That was not my intention. I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible.”
"So many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I’m not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive. So I guess that didn’t work, but I deleted it," she continued. "Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn’t work. Anyway, most of you didn’t like it, clearly, but there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention. But anyway, it’s gone. Now I know what you don’t like.”
Though she removed the video from Instagram, where she faced the most backlash, Bure left the video up on TikTok.