“I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video. And I usually don’t apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I’m sorry,” the Fuller House star said in a follow-up video. “That was not my intention. I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible.”

"So many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I’m not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive. So I guess that didn’t work, but I deleted it," she continued. "Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn’t work. Anyway, most of you didn’t like it, clearly, but there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention. But anyway, it’s gone. Now I know what you don’t like.”

Though she removed the video from Instagram, where she faced the most backlash, Bure left the video up on TikTok.