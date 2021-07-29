CDC's Coronavirus Eviction Moratorium Will Expire This Weekend

The Biden administration said that it will not be extending the eviction moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September 2020.

The White House said that it would like to extend the moratorium but must abide by a Supreme Court ruling that allowed it to stay in place until July 31. The High Court said that any further extension must be made by Congress.

"Given the recent spread of the Delta variant, including among those Americans both most likely to face evictions and lacking vaccinations, President Biden would have strongly supported a decision by the CDC to further extend this eviction moratorium to protect renters at this moment of heightened vulnerability. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has made clear that this option is no longer available," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Psaki urged Congress to pass a bill to extend the moratorium.

"In light of the Supreme Court's ruling, the President calls on Congress to extend the eviction moratorium to protect such vulnerable renters and their families without delay."

Congressional Democrats said they have a bill ready to go, but it is unclear if it can muster enough votes to pass the House and Senate before the moratorium expires.

Renters in several states will still be protected once the national moratorium expires. Hawaii's suspension is set to expire on August 6, while Maryland residents will be protected until August 15. Illinois extended its moratorium until the end of August. New York's ban on coronavirus evictions will last through September, but renters must submit a hardship form to their landlord to qualify. California's moratorium will last through October. New Jersey renters will be protected from eviction through the end of the year.