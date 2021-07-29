Disney World Announces New Policy On Guests Wearing Masks

Disney World announced that it is updating its policy on masks for guests. Starting on Friday (July 30), all guests over the age of 2 must wear a mask while indoors and while riding Disney buses, the monorail, and the Disney Skyliner, whether they are vaccinated or not. Masks will not be required for guests in outdoor areas or on pool decks.

"As we have done since reopening, we've been very intentional and gradual in our approach to our COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Based on recent trends and regulatory guidance, Walt Disney World Resort will be making adjustments to these measures, which may continue to change at any time without notice," Disney wrote on its website.

Disney's decision comes one day after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demingsdeclared a local state of emergency due to the sharp rise in new coronavirus cases. Disney World is located in Orange County. He stopped short of issuing a mask mandate in the county. Instead, he urged people to get vaccinated and asked businesses to require their employees to wear masks while indoors.

"I urge residents and visitors — vaccinated and unvaccinated — to wear a mask while indoors and to follow updated CDC guidelines," Demings said.

Orange County reported 1,371 new cases on Tuesday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.