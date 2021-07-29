Dolly Parton Still Has New Dreams To Pursue: 'I Hope I Live Long Enough'

By Emily Lee

July 29, 2021

51st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Dolly Parton has no plans on slowing down. The 75-year-old country music icon still has dreams for her career she wants to see come true. Her latest endeavor, a signature fragrance, is the next thing Parton can cross of her ambitious to-do list.

"I love to get up and work," she told People. "I think all things are possible. In fact, I just hope I live long enough to do more things. That's the only thing that worries me, that I may run out of time before I see so many of my dreams come true because I wake up with new dreams all the time."

Parton went on the gush about Scent From Above, which she describes as smelling "like heaven, kind of soft and cloud-like." This fragrance, a dream come true for Parton, consists of mandarin, peony blossoms, jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood, musk, patchouli, and more.

Before developing her own fragrance, Parton would curate her own personal scent by combining multiple different perfumes at once. "People used to follow me around all through the years saying, 'What are you wearing? It smells so good.' I said, 'Well, it's a whole lot of different things, so we'll just call it Dolly,'" she told the magazine.

Though Parton says she's "always been gaudy," she thinks her personal style has started to simplify somewhat over the years. "I have always loved makeup, hair, clothes. I love flashy things," she explained. "I always joke about it, when they say, 'Less is more,' I say, 'That's not true in my case. I can't get enough of anything.'"

"I think my look has kind of softened through the years, only because I'm lucky enough to have wonderful people help me out with my clothes or with my makeup or with hair," she continued. "I'm still always going to be over the line."

