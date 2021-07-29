Parton went on the gush about Scent From Above, which she describes as smelling "like heaven, kind of soft and cloud-like." This fragrance, a dream come true for Parton, consists of mandarin, peony blossoms, jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood, musk, patchouli, and more.

Before developing her own fragrance, Parton would curate her own personal scent by combining multiple different perfumes at once. "People used to follow me around all through the years saying, 'What are you wearing? It smells so good.' I said, 'Well, it's a whole lot of different things, so we'll just call it Dolly,'" she told the magazine.

Though Parton says she's "always been gaudy," she thinks her personal style has started to simplify somewhat over the years. "I have always loved makeup, hair, clothes. I love flashy things," she explained. "I always joke about it, when they say, 'Less is more,' I say, 'That's not true in my case. I can't get enough of anything.'"

"I think my look has kind of softened through the years, only because I'm lucky enough to have wonderful people help me out with my clothes or with my makeup or with hair," she continued. "I'm still always going to be over the line."