Four-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Trapped Inside Toy Chest

A Utah family is mourning the tragic death of their four-year-old son. The young boy, Kache Wallis, was reported missing by his grandmother when she discovered that he wasn't in his bed when she went to wake him up.

The police searched the home and the surrounding area but could not locate Kache. Officials asked the public for help finding the boy and several other law enforcement agencies joined the search effort.

After coming up empty and finding no evidence of Kache, officers decided to search the family's home for a third time. That's when they found Kache's body inside a toy chest in his room. He was pronounced dead, and officials said he died due to "positional asphyxiation."

Authorities do not believe his death was the result of foul play and determined it was a tragic accident. According to KSL, a family member wrote on Facebook that Kache "wedged himself in there sometime during the night and it locked. It was truly an accident."

"Kache had a smile that was infectious and loved everyone, everywhere he went, and they loved him too! 'My name is Kache with K' is what he would say. He was the glue that held it all together for us, we just don't know what we are going to do without him," a loved one wrote on a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family's funeral expenses.