How To Win Free Taco Bell For An Entire Year

By Emily Lee

July 29, 2021

Photo: Taco Bell

Calling all Taco Bell fans—you now have the chance to win free tacos for an entire year.

On Thursday (July 29), Taco Bell announced one hundred lucky customers will be given free tacos for a year. This decision comes as Taco Bell Rewards celebrates its first anniversary.

From now until August 18, Taco Bell Rewards members can enter to win by scanning the barcode at the bottom of their receipt using the Taco Bell app. They will then be prompted to enter the email verification code. Winners will be randomly chosen and contacted by Taco Bell throughout the entry period.

“If there’s one thing the Rewards program taught us in the first year, it’s how eager our fans are for even more digitally enabled and personalized ways to gain access to the brand. We’re excited to create a better experience for our team members and fans in the coming years -- Rewards will be a big piece of that,” Taco Bell Chief Digital Officer, Zipporah Allen, said in a statement. “To build on this past year’s momentum, we’re continuing to innovate on ways we integrate our digital platforms with restaurant designs that deliver fans the best of all-things-Taco Bell.”

If you're not a Taco Bell Rewards member yet, you can join today and get a free order of Nacho Fries just for signing up.

