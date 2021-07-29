Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reportedly Secured Approval From Two Exes

By Hayden Brooks

July 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck knew that their romantic reconciliation would be one for the books, so they made sure to secure approval from their former spouses.

As per Entertainment Tonight, the superstars asked for the full support of their former spouses, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, so they could march forward in peace. "Jen Garner and Marc Anthony are continuing to be supportive and there doesn’t seem to be any ill will across the board. They all just want what’s best for each other and their families," a source told the celebrity news outlet.

While Lopez and Anthony were married from 2004 until 2014, Affleck and Garner wed in 2005 and divorced in 2018. The former couple shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme. Meanwhile, the actors share three children together, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

For now, Lopez and Affleck are enjoying some time away as headlines continue to spread amid their Instagram official romance. The couple's children also seem on board with the reunion. "Their kids just want to see their parents happy and they are what is most important to both of them. J.Lo's kids are so glad to see their mom so in love," a source added. Lopez's twins even joined the couple as they went around Los Angeles to find a new home on the west coast.

Jennifer Lopez

