Kids Walking Alone At Night Lead Cops To Home Where Their Mom Was Stabbed

Authorities in San Antonio, Texas, found three kids wandering the streets alone in the middle of the night after their mother was stabbed.

"Mommy's dead, and we're looking for daddy's house," the children, who are four, five, and eight, told the police. "There's blood everywhere."

Police said the eight-year-old lead police to their apartment while officers took the other two children to a nearby gas station to get snacks. When officers entered the home, they found blood everywhere and expected the woman to be dead. They found her in a bathtub with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen and legs. She was rushed to the hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive.

The 31-year-old woman, who was not identified, refused to cooperate with investigators, and it is unclear if she was attacked or if her injuries were self-inflicted.

The three boys are safe and are staying with other family members.