Lil Uzi Vert Just Found Out He's A Year Younger Than He Believed

By Hayden Brooks

July 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Days ahead of his birthday, Lil Uzi Vert found out that he’s not as young as he thought he was.

On Wednesday (July 28), the rapper, who was expecting to turn 27 on Saturday, took to Twitter to admit he's going to celebrate his 26th birthday this weekend. "Wait wtf I’m turning 26??? My mom found my birth certificate," he tweeted to his 8.4 million followers. One fan responded to the revelation, writing, "Damn bro so you was 18 but really 17,” to which he responded, "Yes WTFFF!!!"

As noted by Complex, this means that Uzi celebrated the release of his fourth mixtape, The Perfect LUV Tape, in 2016 on his 21st birthday instead of his 22nd year. Additionally, he seemingly went all out for his 24th birthday, not his 25th birthday, spending $1.7 million on Floyd Mayweather’s former Bugatti.

Uzi’s newfound discovery arrives after he reinstalled his pink forehead diamond and got a new tattoo on his tongue. Similar to how we all wish 2020 didn’t count, it sounds like the rapper gets a redo for his 26th year. Take a look at his revelation tweets below!

LIL UZI VERT

