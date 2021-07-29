Lorde Reveals Why She Won't Explain Her Song Lyrics Anymore

By Emily Lee

July 29, 2021

Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 8
Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday (July 29), Lorde made her debut appearance on the popular web series Hot Ones. She described the experience as "being inside the internet" before she started digging into the wings.

Though the New Zealand native admits "you're not smashing wings that often" when you're a pop star, she still spoke with reverence about creating pop music itself. "Ever since I was a kid even before I made anything, I had a sneaking suspicion it was more difficult to speak to a lot of people than it was to speak to a small amount,” she began. “There’s something really special about that."

"And I love writing a pop melody, there’s nothing better," she continued. "For it to be simple but secretly complex and to kind of trick the brain. You can’t fake it, it’s a real experience. That’s kind of what it is for me, that feeling of being able to talk to a lot of people, and to make something that’s kind of highbrow but can be enjoyed in really simple ways."

The 'Solar Power' singer also addressed the claims she's a “lyric nut” when it comes to her music, as well as how that part of her has changed since she released her debut album Pure Heroine. “As I get older, I find myself saying, ‘No actually I’m not gonna explain that song’,” Lorde said. “Not because I necessarily need it left to interpretation, but because it’s about something that’s very precious to me.”

Perhaps most importantly, though, Lorde broke down the recipe for a perfect onion ring. Her most diehard fans will remember her anonymous Instagram account from a few years back where she rated onion rings. “I want an onion that has been cut thickly,” she divulged. “I want a pretty crisp yet thick crust – I want it to have some substance. I guess I’d probably more be into a battered [onion ring] than a crumbed. I like a white onion, although I’ve had a few red onion rings that have caught my eye.”

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Lorde Reveals Why She Won't Explain Her Song Lyrics Anymore

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.