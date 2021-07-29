Olivia Rodrigo's Daytime Stage Set Will Be Her First Festival Performance

By Hayden Brooks

July 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

We're less than two months out from our 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival and accompanying Daytime Stage, where all the hottest acts will collide for a weekend to remember. One of the stars set to hit our Las Vegas stage is none other than Olivia Rodrigo, who will close out her very successful summer with a set on Saturday afternoon (September 18).

Performing at the new immersive event and entertainment district, AREA15, Rodrigo's performance as part of the Daytime Stage will mark the pop star's first-ever music festival performance. No word on what her setlist will entail but we're expecting to hear her mega-smashes, "Driver's License," and "good 4 u," as she hits the Sin City stage. Rodrigo will be joined by acts like DaBaby, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, All Time Low, 24kGoldn, Russell Dickerson, Yungblud, Gabby Barrett, Tate McRae, and Addison Rae and more for the daytime affair.

Fans can tune in to watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival both nights on September 17th and 18th via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com. The festival will also be broadcast live on iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special on Saturday, October 2nd and Sunday, October 3rd from 8-10pm ET/PT.

Tickets are currently on sale to the general public via AXS.com.

Olivia Rodrigo

