Rebel Wilson Shares The Actual Reason She Began Her Weight Loss Journey

Over the past few years, Rebel Wilson has documented her health journey on social media. At the beginning of 2020, the Pitch Perfect actress detailed her goals in an Instagram post, telling her followers she was hoping to lose 60 lbs. Wilson ultimately reached her "year of health" goals and has continued updating her fans well past the twelve-month mark.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, Wilson was asked why she decided to lose weight. “That is such a massive question, but I’m going to try to answer it for you,” she began. “It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier.’”

Wilson admitted that her doctor’s comments “offended” her as she felt “pretty healthy" already. “That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be better quality," she continued. "It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really.”



“Everybody’s journey is different, and it’s not a race or competition,” she reminded her followers. “I’ve always been a bit of a late developer. I started acting when I was turning 19, which is quite late. And when I came to America as an actress, I was almost 30, which again, is quite late. So I try not to compare myself to other people.”