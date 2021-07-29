Selena Gomez Runs Into Sting In New 'Only Murders in the Building' Trailer

By Emily Lee

July 29, 2021

Photo: Hulu

On Tuesday (July 27), Hulu dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated murder mystery series Only Murders In The Building. Created by Steven Martin, who also stars alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez, the series follows three unlikely citizen detectives as they attempt to solve a murder that took place in their apartment building—and record a true-crime podcast along the way.

The trailer reveals how this unlikely trio comes together after sharing an elevator with the victim, a man named Tim Kono, just 12 minutes before his mysterious death. Every person who lives in The Arconia is considered a suspect. Yes, even our three heroes. And, perhaps even more unlikely, Sting.

In one of the trailer's most hilarious moments, Short, playing Oliver, claims "There's a very strong chance the killer is musical superstar Sting." Much to Short and Martin's disappointment, Gomez's character Mora replies "The guy from U2?"

Not only is Sting referenced in the trailer, but he also makes a brief cameo, too, so fans can definitely expect the Police frontman to play a part in this tangled web of lies and deception. As Gomez wote alongside the teaser on social media: "We’re all neighbors here, but if I were you, I wouldn’t trust anyone." Not even musical superstar Sting.

Only Murders In The Building begins streaming on August 31, only on Hulu. Will you be tuning in to the whodunnit series?

