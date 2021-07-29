Why July 29th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

July 29, 2021

KISS In Concert
Photo: Getty Images

It’s July 29th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1966, Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker made their live debut as Cream at The Twisted Wheel in Manchester, England.

In 1974, there was a change in the lineup of Rush as Neil Peart replaced John Rustey on the drum stool.

In 1974, “Mama” Cass Elliot died of a heart attack in London at age 32. A coroner mistakenly said she died of choking on a ham sandwich. 

In 2006, Kid Rock married Pamela Anderson on a luxury yacht in San Tropez. They got divorced five months later.

In 1967, The Doors started a three-week run on top of the singles chart with “Light My Fire,” their first number one song.

In 2011, at a Dallas concert, Kings of Leon singer Caleb Followill left the stage after complaining about the heat. He never returned and the band scrapped the rest of their tour, blaming it on “dehydration,” but bassist Jared Followill later tweeted, “There are problems in our band bigger than not drinking enough Gatorade.”

In 2008, System of a Down member Daron Malakian’s other group, Scars on Broadway, released their self-titled debut album.

And 2007, paramedics stopped and restarted Kiss singer Paul Stanley’s heart to give it a regular rhythm after it spontaneously beat 190 times a minute.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Why July 29th Matters in Rock History

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.