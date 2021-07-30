A Slice Of Princess Diana's Wedding Cake From 1981 Is Up For Auction

You can now buy your own little slice of royal history—a piece of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cake is going up for auction.

According to Dominic Winter Auctioneers, the cake slice came from just one of twenty-three cakes the Prince and Princess of Wales had made for their royal wedding in 1981. This particular cake featured a marzipan base and a coat-of-arms made out of sugar.

“It appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when originally sold,″ Chris Albury, auctioneer and senior valuer at Dominic Winter Auctioneers, said of the 40-year-old piece of cake. “But we advise against eating it.”

The cake was originally gifted to Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother’s household at Clarence House, shortly after the nuptials. Rather than eating it, Smith held on to it, keeping it in a floral cake tin. She even added her own handmade label, which read: “Handle with Care - Prince Charles & Princess Diane’s [sic] Wedding Cake.” Smith signed and dated the label with the date of the wedding—29/7/81.

Dominic Winter Auctioneers expects the cake to sell for somewhere between 300 pounds ($418) and 500 pounds ($697). It's being sold with an order of service, ceremonial details, and a royal wedding breakfast program.

Would you want to take home a piece of royal wedding cake from 1981?