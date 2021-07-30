Craig Campbell Opening Hometown Cafe And Music Venue Near Nashville

Craig Campbell is cementing his roots in Nashville.

The country music singer and his wife, Mindy Ellis Campbell, have called Eagleville home for years. Now, they want to open a cafe and music venue in their small town about 35 miles south of Music City, per FOX 17.

"It's home, it's where my babies were born, it's where they go to school," Campbell said. "We are part of the community."

Located in the heart of their community, Grindstone Cowboy will be a coffee shop, cafe and music venue house inside an 1800s-era building that they are in the process of renovating. Check out photos of the renovation at the Daily News Journal.

The cafe will serve sandwiches, soups and salads as well as their own roasted coffee, with the help of popular local coffee shop Frothy Monkey.

The Campbells also plan to open an "intimate" 40-50 person live music venue that will offer ticketed events and shows like similar venues in Nashville, according to FOX 17. Campbell will occasionally take the stage, but the venue will mainly be for up-and-coming artists.

"We want them to have a stage they can play on anytime they want and work on their craft," he said.

While Grindstone Cowboy is set to open sometime in 2022, the Campbells are already looking toward the future of their business.

"We knew we wanted Eagleville to be the flagship location," he said. "The big picture is to franchise and to offer families similar to ours the opportunity to have something like this. The focus is on rural America — not necessarily a place where you can go to a Starbucks."