Georgia Bulldogs Are Raking In The Medals At Tokyo Olympics

By Kelly Fisher

July 30, 2021

Swimming - Olympics: Day 6
Photo: Getty Images

University of Georgia athletes are raking in medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Georgia Bulldogs (a.k.a Olympic swimmers) have tallied 7 medals, including one gold, two silver and four bronze. The medalists include:

  • Chase Kalisz earned the gold
  • Jay Litherland earned the silver
  • Allison Schmitt earned the silver and the bronze
  • Olivia Smoliga earned the bronze
  • Hali Flickinger earned two bronze

That’s according to the University of Georgia Athletics, which is keeping tabs on the “Dawgs in Tokyo” online. It also includes a full list of the Georgia Bulldogs competing here.

Georgia Swim & Dive celebrated in a recent tweet:

“The two best in the world are GEORGIA BULLDOGS!
@chasekalisz and @j_litherland earn Team USA's first medals with a 1-2 finish in the 400m IM final!
#OlympiansMadeHere | #GoDawgs

“Getting to the Olympics is hard, winning an Olympic medal is even harder,” Schmitt said. “To have this type of medal with these three other girls, I can’t even put it into words. I know, for the world, this past year has been extremely hard, and and to be here, to be diving in for an Olympic final and then coming back and bringing that silver medal back to the U.S., it is something I’ll never take for granted.”

Keep up with the Georgia Bulldogs here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Georgia Bulldogs Are Raking In The Medals At Tokyo Olympics

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.