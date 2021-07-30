Georgia Bulldogs Are Raking In The Medals At Tokyo Olympics

University of Georgia athletes are raking in medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Georgia Bulldogs (a.k.a Olympic swimmers) have tallied 7 medals, including one gold, two silver and four bronze. The medalists include:

Chase Kalisz earned the gold

Jay Litherland earned the silver

Allison Schmitt earned the silver and the bronze

Olivia Smoliga earned the bronze

Hali Flickinger earned two bronze

That’s according to the University of Georgia Athletics, which is keeping tabs on the “Dawgs in Tokyo” online. It also includes a full list of the Georgia Bulldogs competing here.

Georgia Swim & Dive celebrated in a recent tweet: