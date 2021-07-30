Georgia Bulldogs Are Raking In The Medals At Tokyo Olympics
By Kelly Fisher
July 30, 2021
University of Georgia athletes are raking in medals at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Georgia Bulldogs (a.k.a Olympic swimmers) have tallied 7 medals, including one gold, two silver and four bronze. The medalists include:
- Chase Kalisz earned the gold
- Jay Litherland earned the silver
- Allison Schmitt earned the silver and the bronze
- Olivia Smoliga earned the bronze
- Hali Flickinger earned two bronze
That’s according to the University of Georgia Athletics, which is keeping tabs on the “Dawgs in Tokyo” online. It also includes a full list of the Georgia Bulldogs competing here.
Georgia Swim & Dive celebrated in a recent tweet:
Medal Count: 7️⃣
Be sure to keep checking in on the Dawgs in Tokyo with our Olympic Coverage page!
➡️ https://t.co/YEa0wXGSf2
“The two best in the world are GEORGIA BULLDOGS!
@chasekalisz and @j_litherland earn Team USA's first medals with a 1-2 finish in the 400m IM final!
#OlympiansMadeHere | #GoDawgs”
🥇🥈 The two best in the world are GEORGIA BULLDOGS!@chasekalisz and @j_litherland earn Team USA's first medals with a 1-2 finish in the 400m IM final!#OlympiansMadeHere | #GoDawgs 🐾 pic.twitter.com/4VA3EaeWcu— Georgia Swim & Dive (@UGASwimDive) July 25, 2021
“Getting to the Olympics is hard, winning an Olympic medal is even harder,” Schmitt said. “To have this type of medal with these three other girls, I can’t even put it into words. I know, for the world, this past year has been extremely hard, and and to be here, to be diving in for an Olympic final and then coming back and bringing that silver medal back to the U.S., it is something I’ll never take for granted.”
"...it is something I'll never take for granted." ❤@arschmitty x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/vO4rqib5aN— USA Swimming (@USASwimming) July 29, 2021