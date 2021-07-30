'Gossip Girl' Brought Back An Original Character In The Sneakiest Way

Now this is a twist even Gossip Girl didn't see coming.

On the most recent episode of HBO Max's Gossip Girl, a character from the original series was brought back in the sneakiest way. Instead of actually bringing back Georgina Sparks, played by Michelle Trachtenberg, the show introducer viewers to her 10-year-old son Milo.

Fans of the original Gossip Girl will remember this storyline well. In between seasons three and four, Georgina welcomed a son named Milo. At first, she was able to convince Dan Humphrey the baby was his son. Later on, however, it was revealed Georgina had an affair with a married man named Serge. This was Milo's real father.

While chatting with TVLine, Joshua Safran, showrunner of both the original Gossip Girl and the reboot, spilled some juicy details on why they decided to introduce Milo into the cast. "At first, we were like, 'Do we bring people back from the original?' I would die to have Michelle on the show, but we made the decision – and I fully support the decision – to let the audience get to know the new characters before hopefully bringing some people back," he explained.

"So we thought of who we could bring back without making the audience feel like they were missing out if they didn't get a whole episode about them," Safran continued. "If we were to bring back Serena for one scene, you'd say, 'No, I want a whole episode about Serena!' Until you know our characters, we can't take their real estate away. So we thought of someone we could bring in who wouldn't overtake the story.

Safran says he's "been obsessed with Milo" since his character was created in the original series' writers room. "The idea of where he would be now was too delicious to pass up," Safran added.

While no major characters are making an in-person comeback just yet, Safran teased an upcoming episode that may feature multiple stars from the first iteration of Gossip Girl. "There are more returning characters coming," he said. "We're shooting an episode [for the second half of the season] in which multiple returning characters will hopefully appear. We haven't closed their deals yet, so I say that with a grain of sand and a prayer, but yes, we're going to have a lot of fun."

Which characters would you like to see make a cameo on Gossip Girl?