Five years after the release of his last full-length album, Isaiah Rashad has returned with The House Is Burning.

The 16-track LP in many ways is an ode to him getting out of the fire as Isaiah has survived a relapse, a rehab stint, financial issues, and the confronting of his demons in the last five years.

“For new people, if they hadn’t heard me before, I’d like them to walk away [from listening to The House Is Burning] and be like, ‘Damn, he’s good at making a lot of different stuff,’” he told GQ in a recent interview. “If you’ve been a part of this sh*t, I’d want you to be like, “Damn, he gave me a good update on his life and he’s still giving me stuff that’s going to help me during my day when I’m going through my own sh*t.”

The album, which he called one of his most honest, features a range of guest appearances including Lil Uzi Vert on “From The Garden,” 6LACK and SZA on “Score,” Amindi on “All Herb,” Jay Rockand Jay Worthyon “True Story,” and that's just naming a few.