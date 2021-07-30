Jimmie Allen Debuts 'Freedom Was A Highway' Music Video With Brad Paisley

Jimmie Allen co-directed the new music video for his hit collaboration with Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was A Highway.”

Teaming up with Chris Beyrooty, Allen set the scene of the summer anthem and debuted the latest video Thursday evening (July 29). He shared the video on Twitter on Friday morning (July 30), telling fans: “You know what to do!!!”

Allen performed “Freedom Was A Highway” from the Bluebird Cafe during the 2021 ACM Awards in April. Unbeknownst to him, Paisley was about to jump in: “…he thinks I’m out of town,” Paisley explained at the time.

The two sing:

“I wish I could go back to those days/When the town was the whole world/And love was the girl next door/Soundtrack was a song in the dark/I miss those days when our dreams were there for chasin’/But time was better wasted/We were summer young and livin' for a Friday/And freedom was a highway”

Along with singer-songwriter and director, Allen can include “executive music producer” to his list of titles. He announced this week that that’s his role on the upcoming Netflix series Titletown High, which also adopts Allen’s unreleased song “Big In A Smalltown” as its theme song.

The show is slated to release on August 27.

Watch the “Freedom Was A Highway” music video here: