Lady Gaga Steals The Spotlight In First Trailer For 'House of Gucci'

By Emily Lee

July 30, 2021

Photo: MGM

Could Lady Gaga be headed for another Academy Award nomination? By the looks of the House of Gucci trailer, it definitely seems possible.

On Thursday (July 29), viewers got their first peek at Lady Gaga in her next big-screen role—Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was the grandson of the fashion house's founder Gucci Gucci. The film also features Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

Helmed by famed director Ridley Scott, House of Gucci is "inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci." The film takes place over three decades, where "love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder" take center stage.

House of Gucci is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. It will arrive in theaters on November 24.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Lady Gaga Steals The Spotlight In First Trailer For 'House of Gucci'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.