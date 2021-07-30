Lady Gaga Steals The Spotlight In First Trailer For 'House of Gucci'

Could Lady Gaga be headed for another Academy Award nomination? By the looks of the House of Gucci trailer, it definitely seems possible.

On Thursday (July 29), viewers got their first peek at Lady Gaga in her next big-screen role—Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was the grandson of the fashion house's founder Gucci Gucci. The film also features Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

Helmed by famed director Ridley Scott, House of Gucci is "inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci." The film takes place over three decades, where "love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder" take center stage.