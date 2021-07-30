Man Discovers Hidden Message In Famous Eminem Song

By Sarah Tate

July 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

For decades, music fans have speculated that their favorite artists have hidden messages in some of their popular songs. From claims of demonic messages when playing Led Zeppelin in reverse to a Beatles song supposedly claiming that the real Paul McCartney died, these theories have caused much debate for years. Now, a fan is adding a new conspiracy that Eminem has hidden a clever message in one of his most famous songs.

A man named KJ posted a video to his TikTok playing Eminem's "My Name Is" in reverse, claiming that the iconic lyrics "My name is what ... Slim Shady" actually point to the artist's identity when played backward, per The Mirror.

The video, seen below, has been viewed nearly 700,000 times. Can you hear the hidden message?

KJ claims that listeners can hear "it's Eminem" when the lyrics are played in reverse, but many commenters don't agree. One called it a "total coincidence" while another said it was a "far stretch." Some people even heard a completely different message: cinnamon.

Other users were on KJ's side, saying they could also hear the "hidden message."

"Lol it's not a stretch Eminem did this on purpose and has done it in lines," another commenter wrote. "He's reversed multiple lines at a time. He's the greatest GOAT [greatest of all time]."

