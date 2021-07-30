Mandy Moore knows you're still singing 'Stupid Cupid' twenty years later.

On Thursday (July 29), Moore took to Instagram to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of The Princess Diaries. She shared a few photos from the set, showcasing her time acting alongside Anne Hathaway, Heather Matarazzo, and Julie Andrews.

The This Is Us actress also made sure to give a shout out to 'Stupid Cupid,' a bop sung by her mean girl character Lana at a school beach party. "Wowww talk about a #ThrowbackThursday!" Moore captioned the slideshow. "Happy 20th birthday to #ThePrincessDiaries and a real bop…#StupidCupid!"