Mandy Moore Celebrates 20 Years Of 'The Princess Diaries'

By Emily Lee

July 30, 2021

Photo: Getty

Mandy Moore knows you're still singing 'Stupid Cupid' twenty years later.

On Thursday (July 29), Moore took to Instagram to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of The Princess Diaries. She shared a few photos from the set, showcasing her time acting alongside Anne Hathaway, Heather Matarazzo, and Julie Andrews.

The This Is Us actress also made sure to give a shout out to 'Stupid Cupid,' a bop sung by her mean girl character Lana at a school beach party. "Wowww talk about a #ThrowbackThursday!" Moore captioned the slideshow. "Happy 20th birthday to #ThePrincessDiaries and a real bop…#StupidCupid!"

Hathaway also celebrated the twentieth anniversary of her breakout role. Hathaway starred as Mia Thermopolis, a regular teen who finds out she's actually the princess of a European nation. Like Moore, Hathaway posted a slideshow of photos from her time working on the beloved movie. "Miracles happen… Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleepovers," she captioned the post.

It's hard to believe it's been two decades since The Princess Diaries came out. We're still keeping our fingers crossed for a third installment.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Mandy Moore Celebrates 20 Years Of 'The Princess Diaries'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.