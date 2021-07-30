Michigan Woman Burns Herself, Lights Car On Fire Trying To Kill Bedbugs

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 30, 2021

Bed Bug
Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan woman is recovering from burns after accidentally setting her car on fire because of bedbugs.

According to FOX 2, an unidentified 31-year-old woman set herself and her car on fire when she found bedbugs inside her vehicle.

Police were called because of the car fire on Perry Street in Pontiac on Tuesday (July 27) to assist the Waterford Fire Department.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the woman had a panic attack after finding the bedbugs in her car and wanted to kill them. She decided to pour rubbing alcohol inside the car and light it on fire. In doing so, she accidentally set herself on fire, giving herself second-degree burns.

She was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital to be treated for her burns.

According to WebMD, bedbugs are small, oval, brownish insects that live on the blood of animals and humans. They enter homes undetected because of their small size through luggage, clothing, used beds or couches and other items. They can be found hiding in mattresses, box springs, bed frames and headboards.

To get rid of bedbugs, you'll want to deep clean the areas where they are most likely found and throw away any mattresses where they might have been. It is safest to hire an experienced pest control professional for bedbug extermination.

