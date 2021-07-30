Nevada Trooper Micah May Killed After Struck On I-15 During Car Chase

The Nevada Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of a 13 year veteran after an on-duty incident.

Trooper Micah May was deploying stop sticks on Interstate 15 as an armed carjacker was leading law enforcement on a car chase on Tuesday, July 29, when the suspect hit May with his vehicle. The suspect died at the scene, while May was hospitalized with critical injuries, KLAS reported.

May was removed from life support and pronounced dead on Thursday, July 30, at University Medical Center in Las Vegas. He was 46 and leaves behind a wife and two children.

"Trooper May gave his life in service to the residents and visitors of Clark County and this state. His premature death is a tragic loss for his family and friends, his colleagues, and all of us who appreciate the important public safety work of the Nevada Highway Patrol," Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a statement.

Gov. Steve Sisolak also extended his condolences to the May family. He shared on Twitter, "Kathy and I express our deepest sympathies to his wife, his family, his loved ones and the entire law enforcement community during this incredibly difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

The Injured Police Officer Fund started a fund to help Trooper May's family. Those interested in donating can do so online at the IPOF website.