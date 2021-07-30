Skepta Enlists Kid Cudi, J Balvin For New EP ‘All In’
By Lauren Crawford
July 30, 2021
Skepta has dropped a brand new EP!
On Friday (July 30), the London rapper dropped All In — a five-track project that features guest appearances from Kid Cudi, Teezee, and J Balvin.
Skepta worked on All In prior to lockdown in the UK, but said he waited to release the project so his fans could enjoy it not in their homes but when out living their lives. “This music isn’t for people to download and discuss," the grime rapper said of the EP in a statement. "It’s music to feel when I perform it live, music for people to celebrate with their friends."
The EP arrived shortly after Skepta dropped the visual for the project's lead single, "Nirvana," which features J Balvin.
All In is produced by Skepta, JAE5, Ragz Originale and Josh Faulkner. Following the EP's release, Skepta celebrated the song's arrival on social media, thanking his fans on Instagram.
"Thank every last one of you for the energy 🌍 I’m still celebrating, shout meh," he wrote.
All In marks Skepta’s first solo release since 2019’s Ignorance is Bliss.