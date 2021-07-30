These Are 5 Of The Most Fun Things To Do In Ohio
By Kelly Fisher
July 30, 2021
Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, there’s tons of stuff to do in the Buckeye State.
When there’s so much to do, recommendations go far. That’s why people have taken to TripAdvisor to rate their experiences at the many attractions in Ohio.
These are five of the best things to do:
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Here’s what TripAdvisor has to say about it:
“The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is alive with the energy, passion and the spirit of music we celebrate. The 150,000 square-foot museum features seven floors, four theaters for films and ever-changing exhibits. Get a front row feeling for 30+ years of induction performance highlights through the all-new Power of Rock Experience. You can spend as little as an hour, or up to an entire day exploring all the Rock Hall's exhibits. Right here in Cleveland, Ohio, you will find the only museum devoted to the story of rock and roll! Photos and video encouraged!”
Find more info here.
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
Here’s what TripAdvisor has to say about it:
“This second oldest zoo in the U.S., considered one of the best in the country, is most renowned for its endangered species and birthing programs, particularly for gorillas and white tigers, and has a wonderful collection of felines and a delightful manatees exhibit.”
Find more info here.
Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
Here’s what TripAdvisor has to say about it:
“A botanical landmark just two miles east of downtown Columbus, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens features exotic plant collections and displays, seasonal exhibitions, outdoor gardens (including community and culinary gardens) and a variety of educational programming. All set within the 88-acre Franklin Park. Inspired by horticulture, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens elevates quality of life and connects the community through educational, cultural and social experiences. All ages can partake in a variety of special events and activities throughout the year. A full menu of classes, workshops and camps are offered in gardening, cooking, fine art and wellness. With its natural surroundings, both indoors and out, the Conservatory serves as a premier venue for special events and corporate gatherings.”
Find more info here.
Cleveland Museum of Art
Here’s what TripAdvisor has to say about it:
“The Cleveland Museum of Art creates transformative experiences through art, “for the benefit of all the people forever.” The Cleveland Museum of Art is renowned for the quality and breadth of its collection, which includes more than 61,000 objects and spans 6,000 years of achievement in the arts. The museum is a significant international forum for exhibitions, scholarship, and performing arts. One of the top comprehensive art museums in the nation and free of charge to all, the Cleveland Museum of Art is located in the dynamic University Circle neighborhood.”
Find more info here.
West Side Market
Here’s what TripAdvisor has to say about it:
“Built in 1912, this thriving public market offers fresh produce, meat, dairy products and a delicious variety of prepared foods.”
Find more info here.
Looking for more?
There are tons of other attractions throughout the state of Ohio, from Hocking Hills State Park, to Cedar Point, to A Christmas Story House (yes, you can celebrate Christmas year-round in Cleveland) and more.
See more TripAdvisor ratings here.