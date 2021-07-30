Why July 31st Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

July 29, 2022

It’s July 31st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1976, Blue Oyster Cult released their hit single, “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper.”

In 1957, a drummer named Richard Starkey made his live debut playing drums with the Eddie Clayton Skiffle Group at Liverpool’s The Cavern. He’d later be known by another name, Ringo Starr.

In 1980, during an Eagles concert at Long Beach, California, tempers boiled over between Glenn Frey and Don Felder, who spent the entire show describing to each other the beating each planned to administer backstage.

In 2012, Bruce Springsteen played his longest show ever. It took place in Helsinki, Finland at the end of a European tour and lasted four hours and six minutes.

In 1971, James Taylor had the number one song in the country with “You Got a Friend.”

And in 2010, Shinedown started three-weeks at number one on the rock songs chart with their hit single, “The Crow and The Butterfly” off of The Sound of Madness

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

