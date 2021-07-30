World Premiere Of 'The Notebook' Musical Set For Chicago In 2022
By Kelly Fisher
July 30, 2021
Chicago will host the pre-Broadway world premiere of the musical version of The Notebook.
The 2004 romantic drama, an adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks novel, followed “a poor yet passionate young man (as he) falls in love with a rich young woman, giving her a sense of freedom, but they are soon separated because of their social differences,” IMDb’s synopsis reads. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams brought the characters Noah and Allie to life.
Twenty-six years after the novel published — and nearly two decades after the movie premiered — the musical version of The Notebook will debut on stage in Chicago. It’s running from March 15 through April 24, 2022.
Music to our ears!!! Are you ready to meet the love of a lifetime? 💙 #NotebookMusical makes its world premiere debut March 15, 2022. https://t.co/0LcwDlTga3 https://t.co/iQdRo8aczr— Chicago Shakespeare (@chicagoshakes) July 28, 2021
Chicago Shakespeare reads:
“Chicago Shakespeare will stage the Broadway-bound World Premiere musical The Notebook, based on the best-selling novel that inspired one of the most romantic films of all time. The powerhouse creative team features music and lyrics by multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, and book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter, best known as a writer and producer on NBC’s hit series This Is Us. Broadway directors Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, Motown the Musical) team up to direct this deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love…”
“The concept of unending devotion and love wrapped up in memory and family is something very close to my own personal life,” Michaelson said in a statement. “The story sings to me so perfectly.”
Chicago Shakespeare announced season productions and programs for 2021-22 this week. Find more info here.
Tickets to The Notebook will go on sale soon. Watch for updates here.