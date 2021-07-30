World Premiere Of 'The Notebook' Musical Set For Chicago In 2022

Chicago will host the pre-Broadway world premiere of the musical version of The Notebook.

The 2004 romantic drama, an adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks novel, followed “a poor yet passionate young man (as he) falls in love with a rich young woman, giving her a sense of freedom, but they are soon separated because of their social differences,” IMDb’s synopsis reads. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams brought the characters Noah and Allie to life.

Twenty-six years after the novel published — and nearly two decades after the movie premiered — the musical version of The Notebook will debut on stage in Chicago. It’s running from March 15 through April 24, 2022.