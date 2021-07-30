World Premiere Of 'The Notebook' Musical Set For Chicago In 2022

By Kelly Fisher

July 30, 2021

"The Notebook" Premiere - Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Chicago will host the pre-Broadway world premiere of the musical version of The Notebook.

The 2004 romantic drama, an adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks novel, followed “a poor yet passionate young man (as he) falls in love with a rich young woman, giving her a sense of freedom, but they are soon separated because of their social differences,” IMDb’s synopsis reads. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams brought the characters Noah and Allie to life.

Twenty-six years after the novel published — and nearly two decades after the movie premiered — the musical version of The Notebook will debut on stage in Chicago. It’s running from March 15 through April 24, 2022.

Chicago Shakespeare reads:

“Chicago Shakespeare will stage the Broadway-bound World Premiere musical The Notebook, based on the best-selling novel that inspired one of the most romantic films of all time. The powerhouse creative team features music and lyrics by multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, and book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter, best known as a writer and producer on NBC’s hit series This Is Us. Broadway directors Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, Motown the Musical) team up to direct this deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love…”

“The concept of unending devotion and love wrapped up in memory and family is something very close to my own personal life,” Michaelson said in a statement. “The story sings to me so perfectly.”

Chicago Shakespeare announced season productions and programs for 2021-22 this week. Find more info here.

Tickets to The Notebook will go on sale soon. Watch for updates here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About World Premiere Of 'The Notebook' Musical Set For Chicago In 2022

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.