Ariana Grande Says She's 'Vaxxed & Masked' Amid Rising COVID Cases

Ariana Grande is "vaxxed & masked" amid rising COVID-19 cases across the country. In a recent Instagram post, the 'pov' singer explained why she's doubling down on health and safety measures.

"This is your gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible," Grande began her lengthy caption. "This thing is not yet over! Sharing some info because I care and if I can, I’d like to help anybody who is hesitant or curious with making their decision."

Grande went on to say the "delta variant is very new and since data is changing all the time." What we do know, Grande continued, is "that it spreads much more easily compared to previous variants" and "most of the spread is among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates!"





"Athough you can still get it while vaccinated, the vaccine helps to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death!" Grande added. "All great things to be protected against in my book. oh and if you have already gotten sick with COVID-19, you should STILL get vaccinated!"

Grande shared a link to Hopkins Medicine, as well as boosting a few informative accounts to follow.