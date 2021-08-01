Katy Perry & John Legend Sang 'Moon River' Together At UNICEF Gala

On Saturday (July 31) John Legend and Katy Perry attended the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala at the Certosa San Giacomo of Capri in Italy. During the event, Perry and Legend teamed up to perform a duet of the classic song 'Moon River.' During the duet, Legend played the piano while Perry stood nearby in her gold Dolce & Gabbana dress.

While some people will be more familiar with Frank Ocean's recent cover of 'Moon River,' the song was originally performed by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's. Moon River went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the Oscars that year.