Katy Perry & John Legend Sang 'Moon River' Together At UNICEF Gala

By Emily Lee

August 1, 2021

LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF
Photo: Getty Images

On Saturday (July 31) John Legend and Katy Perry attended the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala at the Certosa San Giacomo of Capri in Italy. During the event, Perry and Legend teamed up to perform a duet of the classic song 'Moon River.' During the duet, Legend played the piano while Perry stood nearby in her gold Dolce & Gabbana dress.

While some people will be more familiar with Frank Ocean's recent cover of 'Moon River,' the song was originally performed by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's. Moon River went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the Oscars that year.

In addition to their duet, Perry and Legend each performed a number of their own songs. Fans were delighted to hear Perry sing 'Teenage Dream,' 'Roar,' and 'Firework,' among others, while Legend sang some of his most popular ballads for the crowd.

"Everyone is enjoying being fancy tonight but it's so important the work UNICEF is doing to make the world better," Legend told People of the gala, which raised almost $6 million for UNICEF.

