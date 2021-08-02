100-Year-Old Former Nazi Guard Facing 3,518 Counts Of Accessory To Murder

A 100-year-old man is facing 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations that he served as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp during World War II.

The Associated Press reports the man, whose name wasn't released in accordance with German privacy laws, is scheduled for trial in early October, a spokeswoman for the Neuruppin state court confirmed.

The 100-year-old is accused of working as a guard at the Sachsenhausen camp from 1942 to 1945 for the Nazi Party's paramilitary wing.

The suspect is considered to be fit enough to stand trail despite his advanced age, though a limitation on court session hours is being considered.

“A medical evaluation confirms that he is fit to stand trial in a limited way,” court spokeswoman Iris le Claire said via the Associated Press

The case was handed to the Neuruppin office in 2019 by the special federal prosecutors' office in Ludwigsburg, which specializes in investigations into Nazi-era war crimes.

The state court in Neuruppin is located northwest of Oranienburg, where Sachsenhausen was located, on the outskirts of Berlin.

Local media outlets reported that the 100-year-old suspect lives in the state of Bradenburg, also located just outside of Berlin.

Sachsenhausen was the first new concentration camp to open after Adolf Hitler gave the SS full control of the Nazi concentration camp system in 1936, serving as a model for all future camps built by the Nazis across Germany, Austria and other occupied areas.

More than 200,000 individuals were held at Sachsenhausen from 1936 to 1945, which included tens of thousands dying of starvation, disease, forced labor causes, as well as through SS extermination such as shootings, hangings and gassings.