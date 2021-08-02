2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Returns This October: See The Lineup

In a statement, Santos said of the show, "Nothing matches the energy of live Latin music. After a wonderful virtual event in 2020, we are excited to be back in person at the Amway Center with a truly impressive lineup. We are especially excited to present Luis Fonsi with the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, for his dedication to uplifting the Latin community and sharing Latin culture around the world."

Fans can tune in to watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina during an exclusive global livestream via LiveXLive, on livexlive.com or the LiveXLive app. The show will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia's Spanish Mainstream Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano, Hot AC and Oldies radio stations, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 5th at 12pm ET via Ticketmaster.com.