295K Pounds Of Raw Beef Recalled By Omaha Company Over E.Coli Concerns

By Kelly Fisher

August 2, 2021

U.S. Beef Prices Hit Record Highs
Greater Omaha Packing has recalled nearly 300,000 pounds of raw beef “that may be contaminated with E. coli.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement last Thursday (July 29), reporting that the Omaha company would recall about 295,236 pounds of raw beef products. The products were produced on July 13, the announcement states, sharing a list of products that are subject to the recall.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service also notes that the items were “distributed to further processors in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska.” Officials pinpointed the problem during a routine product sample test, and have not confirmed any reports of adverse reactions after consuming the beef.

“Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately,” the announcement states:

“Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.”

See the full announcement from the Food Safety and Inspection Service here.

