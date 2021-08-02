Ariana Grande Is Headlining Fortnite's New Concert Series

Ariana Grande is heading to Fortnite as part of its Rift Tour event.

On Sunday (August 1), it was announced that the pop superstar will perform within Fortnite as part of its in-game event, which has been dubbed a "musical journey into magical new realities" and scheduled for August 6-8. "Ariana & the Rift Tour" will be available five times over the course of the weekend to accommodate her Arianators across the globe. Among the time slots include Friday at 6 PM ET, Saturday at 2 PM ET and Sunday at 12 AM ET, 10 AM ET, and 6 PM ET.

"Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music to life inside the game has been so fun and such an honor," The Voice judge said in a statement. "I can’t wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities."

Meanwhile, Phil Rampulla, head of brand at Epic Games, chimed in on the announcement, saying," Fortnite is a place for the imagination and the impossible. With the Rift Tour, we’re bringing a musical journey to life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends. We’re so grateful to have an iconic superstar like Ariana Grande and her team join us for a musical experience at metaverse scale, and for players and fans alike to experience the Rift Tour!"

In addition to her set, users will be able to buy a skin based on the singer as part of its Icon Series beginning on Wednesday.