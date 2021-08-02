Billie Eilish Is The Pop Star With The Biggest Vocabulary

By Emily Lee

August 2, 2021

Billie Eilish was named the modern pop star with the biggest vocabulary by a recent study. According to word search tool operators Wordtips, Eilish uses the highest number of unique words in her lyrics out of all her contemporaries.

Eilish beat out a number of other popular artists for the top spot. The study found that she used 169 unique words per 1000. For comparison, Harry Styles came in second place with 159 words and Lizzo sits in third with 153.

The 19-year-old singer landed in first place following the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever. Using a large variety of words throughout her lyrics isn't the only thing Eilish accomplished with her latest outing, either. The album is currently predicted to top the Billboard 200, as well as sell an estimated 200,000 to 225,000 album units in its first week.

"This was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience I’ve ever had with my music," Eilish said of the album on its release date. "i love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to."

"I grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self-realization and self-reflection," she reflected. "I wish i could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life."

