Ellen Pompeo Has 'No Desire' To Keep Acting After 'Grey's Anatomy' Ends

After rampant speculation that Grey's Anatomy would come to an end following its current season, the long-running medical drama was renewed for an 18th season at ABC. Despite being picked up for yet another season, Ellen Pompeo says she has no desire to act again after the series eventually does come to an end.

"I'm not saying I'll never act again, I very well may, but I'm not super excited about continuing my acting career," Pompeo shared during a recent interview. "I'm more entrepreneurial at this stage. I'm excited about investing in businesses, and starting business. That's an area of growth that I'm excited about, using my brain in a different way."

"The acting I feel like, even though I haven't done a million different roles, I feel like I've done it," she continued. "Sitting around in trailers, traveling around, shooting this in Atlanta, shooting that in Vancouver. I have no desire to go sit in trailers at 11 o'clock at night and wait to shoot scenes and have ADs knock on my door and tell me when I can eat lunch. You know, it's for the young at heart. It's for the youth!"

Pompeo has been the star of Grey's Anatomy since it debuted back in 2005. Having previously spoken about getting a later start in acting—she was 35-years-old when the first season of Grey's Anatomy premiered—Pompeo discussed the fear of being typecast as a result. "When I was in my 30s, I absolutely saw myself as in a box. That's why I stayed on the show, because I said, 'Holy s**t. By the time I can negotiate my contract again and get out of this I'm going to be almost 40 years old. I am super typecast in this role. I am 40, so I'm never going to work again,'" she said. "Even 15 years ago, the thought of being 40 was, like, you're over as an actress."

"Now that I'm 50, I don't see myself that way at all," Pompeo continued. "I think of myself that I can do whatever I want, or I can do nothing at all, quite honestly."

While Grey's Anatomy will continue on for the foreseeable future, Pompeo is already looking forward to what's next. "I have a couple of really exciting things that I'm working on that I'm not quite ready to speak about yet, but I'm definitely working on my next chapters so to speak," she teased.