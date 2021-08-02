Former President Obama Plans Big 60th Birthday Party On Martha's Vineyard

By Jason Hall

August 2, 2021

President Barack Obama Holds News Conference Before Departing For Greece
Photo: Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama plans to celebrate a major milestone in the New England area this week.

The Hill reports the 44th president will be celebrating his 60th birthday during a star-studded party at his Martha's Vineyard home.

Former President Obama -- who will turn 60 on Wednesday (August 4) -- has spent recent weeks at the home, a nearly 30-acre property on the Massachusetts island.

“It's going to be big,” a source told The Hill.

While it hasn't been confirmed who will attend the party, sources said "many A-listers and friends of the Obamas" are expected, including Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney, among others.

The Hill reports guests will be asked to undergo a COVID-19 test before attending the party.

Former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama purchased the 7,000-foot Massachusetts mansion for $11.75 million in 2019.

This isn't the first time the former president has celebrated a mile stone birthday in impressive fashion.

In 2011, during his first term as president, Obama hosted a 50th birthday party at the White House that included the likes of Jay-Z, Stevie Wonder, Tom Hanks, Chris Rock, Charles Barkley and Grant Hill.

The East Room of the White House featured performances by Wonder, Herbie Hancock and Ledisi for the 50th birthday bash, according to the Hill.

A spokesperson for the former president did not respond to the Hill's request for comment regarding the reported upcoming 60th birthday party.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Former President Obama Plans Big 60th Birthday Party On Martha's Vineyard

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.