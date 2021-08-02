Former President Obama Plans Big 60th Birthday Party On Martha's Vineyard

Former President Barack Obama plans to celebrate a major milestone in the New England area this week.

The Hill reports the 44th president will be celebrating his 60th birthday during a star-studded party at his Martha's Vineyard home.

Former President Obama -- who will turn 60 on Wednesday (August 4) -- has spent recent weeks at the home, a nearly 30-acre property on the Massachusetts island.

“It's going to be big,” a source told The Hill.

While it hasn't been confirmed who will attend the party, sources said "many A-listers and friends of the Obamas" are expected, including Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney, among others.

The Hill reports guests will be asked to undergo a COVID-19 test before attending the party.

Former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama purchased the 7,000-foot Massachusetts mansion for $11.75 million in 2019.

This isn't the first time the former president has celebrated a mile stone birthday in impressive fashion.

In 2011, during his first term as president, Obama hosted a 50th birthday party at the White House that included the likes of Jay-Z, Stevie Wonder, Tom Hanks, Chris Rock, Charles Barkley and Grant Hill.

The East Room of the White House featured performances by Wonder, Herbie Hancock and Ledisi for the 50th birthday bash, according to the Hill.

A spokesperson for the former president did not respond to the Hill's request for comment regarding the reported upcoming 60th birthday party.