Gov. John Bel Edwards Reinstates Mandates Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

By Sarah Tate

August 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, largely in part due to the Delta variant, Gov. John Bel Edwards has reinstated the statewide mask mandate for indoor spaces. Starting Wednesday (August 4), facial coverings will once again be required indoors until at least September 1, per FOX 8 Live. The mandate could be extended if needed, Gov. Edwards said.

"It has never been more clear that we are in an unchecked COVID surge that, in addition to threatening the health and wellbeing of many Louisianans, also threatens the capacity of our hospitals and medical facilities to deliver care to their patients," Edwards said. "That is simply unacceptable, and after reviewing new data from the CDC, speaking with public health advisors, and hearing from hospital leadership and the business community, I am reinstating Louisiana's statewide mask mandate indoors, including in schools to protect our children who are too young to be vaccinated and our teachers and staff."

The indoor mask mandate applies to anyone ages 5 and older, or enrolled in school, while in all public places, regardless if they are fully vaccinated or not. There will be exceptions, WWL reports: those with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, anyone consuming food or drink, people communicating with someone who is hearing impaired, anyone giving a speech to an audience or for a broadcast, and anyone who is temporarily removing the masks for identification purposes.

"This is obviously not something I wanted to do," he said. "But Louisiana is not in the place where we want it to be or need it to be."

Over the weekend, Louisiana reported over 11,100 new cases, including 27 deaths. Additional, according to the Louisiana Department of Health, 90% of the cases between July 15 and July 21 were among people who were either not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

