'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Peeved By Latest Champion's 'Annoying' Habit
By Hayden Brooks
August 2, 2021
Fans of Jeopardy! are quick to speak their mind. Remember how they called out the long-running trivia show for a clue that was too easy? Now, they’ve sounded off about an "annoying" habit from the current show champ.
Current show champ Matt Amodio is on a six-game winning streak on the LeVar Burton-hosted episodes but the Computer Science Ph.D student from New Haven, Connecticut has irked some fans of the show in the process. Head over to the Twitterverse and you’ll notice that many at home have pointed out that he doesn’t use the word "who" when the answer is a person and instead uses "what" for every subject. Take a look at some of Amodio’s responses, as well as the reactions to the Jeopardy! champ.
Which of these books have you read? pic.twitter.com/pftzvn4Hhh— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 29, 2021
That’s 5 wins in a row for Matt Amodio! Will he keep going? pic.twitter.com/oNEM46Q8yG— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 28, 2021
Ugh! Can someone please teach Matt that a PERSON IS A "WHO", NOT a "What's"?! So annoying!!— PuffinLady (@Ilona323) July 28, 2021
Can’t stand another night of watching Matt start every question with “what’s” on #jeopardy. It’s like nails on a chalkboard. pic.twitter.com/skEt2I8Jvz— Melissa B | Sports Nutritionist (@mbouf) July 27, 2021
Oh my god. Why does Matt keep using “what” instead of “who”? I may lose my mind. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/KQm6vDFmZQ— sylvia_p 🏳️🌈🧡♍️ (she/her) (@sylvia_p) July 29, 2021
It is who Matt. WHOOOOO #Jeopardy— BexcellenceK (@Jasonreloaded) July 28, 2021
This is starting to get ridiculous, Matt. #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/Hw3FgSMv3W— ain't nothing going on but #cancelrent/ #abolition (@sassblckneighbr) July 29, 2021
He's smart but he is annoying. Besides the who what thing, his answers are clipped or incomplete. It is annoying.— xx (joyban) (@joeyban) July 29, 2021