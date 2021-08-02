'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Peeved By Latest Champion's 'Annoying' Habit

By Hayden Brooks

August 2, 2021

Photo: YouTube/Jeopardy

Fans of Jeopardy! are quick to speak their mind. Remember how they called out the long-running trivia show for a clue that was too easy? Now, they’ve sounded off about an "annoying" habit from the current show champ.

Current show champ Matt Amodio is on a six-game winning streak on the LeVar Burton-hosted episodes but the Computer Science Ph.D student from New Haven, Connecticut has irked some fans of the show in the process. Head over to the Twitterverse and you’ll notice that many at home have pointed out that he doesn’t use the word "who" when the answer is a person and instead uses "what" for every subject. Take a look at some of Amodio’s responses, as well as the reactions to the Jeopardy! champ.

