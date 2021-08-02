Kurt Cobain’s Childhood Home Now Recognized As A Historical Landmark

Kurt Cobain's childhood home in Aberdeen, Washington has officially been recognized by Washington’s Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation as a historical landmark. The home will now be listed on Washington's Heritage Register, which acknowledges the house as a “historically significant" site in the state.

Allyson Brooks, executive director of the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, said in a statement that "we want to be sure that we’re acknowledging that something happened in a childhood home that was significant." In Cobain's case, the Nirvana frontman "developed his musical passions and skills in Aberdeen and in that house." As a result, the council "recognized the importance of the place.”

The Aberdeen house's current homeowner, Lee Bacon, also has big plans for the historical landmark. Bacon told Rolling Stone he plans to offer private tours of the home in the future. In addition to the tours, he has plans to open a “Tribute Lounge and Gallery Cafe” in downtown Aberdeen.

Washington’s Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation will preserve the "original form" of the house, as well. While the house was built in 1923, Cobain lived there from 1968 to 1984.