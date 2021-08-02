Machine Gun Kelly Hung Upside Down At His Surprise Lollapalooza Set

Machine Gun Kelly pulled out the shenanigans when he took to Lollapalooza for a surprise set on Saturday afternoon (July 31).

As part of the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions series, MGK brought his hits to the Chicago festival for a 30-minute set, performing tracks from last year’s Tickets To My Downfall, as well as a cover of Paramore's "Misery Business" and his smash, "I Think I'm OKAY." Even though the rap rocker wasn't on the line-up, he did tease the set by sharing a since-expired Instagram Story at an airport in Chicago, Illinois before it all went down. "Read my lips," he captioned the shot, tagging Bud Light.

As noted by Billboard, the area was filled with a crowd "20 times" bigger than what the mini-side stage audience allocated for and the star brought the manic when he climbed to the top of the staging tiers and dangled from the rafters upside down. While girlfriend Megan Fox was also in attendance, the actress enjoyed the festivities from the sidelines in a seperate VIP viewing area.