Recently Acquired Colts QB Carson Wentz To Undergo Surgery: Report

Recently acquired Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will reportedly undergo surgery to repair his broken foot.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Wentz is expected to miss "up to 12 weeks" recovering from the procedure.



"The goal for Carson Wentz was to stay on the field and rehab. That likely would have prolonged the inevitable. Surgery is smart, thought it likely causes him to miss the start of the season," Rapoport tweeted.

The Colts sent a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick -- which could turn into a first-round pick -- to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Wentz in February, league sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen at the time of the deal.